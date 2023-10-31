LPL Financial LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,220 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $764,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

