LPL Financial LLC Has $8.70 Million Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.23% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,083,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLBL opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

