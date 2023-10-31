LPL Financial LLC Has $8.98 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.11%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

