LPL Financial LLC Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,784 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Price Performance

PKB stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.