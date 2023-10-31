LPL Financial LLC Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,648 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.92. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $583.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

