LPL Financial LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Free Report) by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,673 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 25.32% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WBND opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

