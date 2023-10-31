LPL Financial LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Teradyne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.93.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

