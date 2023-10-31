LPL Financial LLC Has $9.87 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

SAP Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average is $134.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $92.67 and a 52 week high of $145.10. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

