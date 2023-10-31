LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,379,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

RQI opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.10.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

