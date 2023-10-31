LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 164,100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $200,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $316.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.41.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.