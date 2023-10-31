LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,608 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.65% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JSMD opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $65.75.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.0702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.