LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,842 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPEM. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

