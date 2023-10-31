LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $779,543,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $521,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,866 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.7 %

ROST stock opened at $114.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.