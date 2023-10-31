LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 458,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,555,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 182.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

