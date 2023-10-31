LPL Financial LLC Purchases 125,749 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,749 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Jackson Financial worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 36.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,070.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,070.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,555 shares of company stock valued at $432,977 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

