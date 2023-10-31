LPL Financial LLC Purchases 44,450 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.