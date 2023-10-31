LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,617 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.