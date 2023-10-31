LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of nVent Electric worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. William Blair began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

