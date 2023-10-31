LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Service Co. International worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Service Co. International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Service Co. International by 26.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,912,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

