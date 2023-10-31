LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 11.47% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 129.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSF opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $58.78.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.1006 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

