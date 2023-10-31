LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $129.45 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $138.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

