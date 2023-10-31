LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $164.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.60. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.41 and a 1 year high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

