LPL Financial LLC Sells 23,948 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,948 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.28% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 61,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 73,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

