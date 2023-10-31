LPL Financial LLC Sells 27,310 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RYF opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $62.37.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

