LPL Financial LLC Sells 8,508 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 434,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 188,639 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,425,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,245 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,117,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

