LPL Financial LLC Sells 85,886 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,886 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.06% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAIL. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $169.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

