LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 88.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

PECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

