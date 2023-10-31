LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.08. The company has a market capitalization of $701.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $97.29.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

