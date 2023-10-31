Mathes Company Inc. Invests $14.27 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,000. Apple makes up 6.2% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.80.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.29 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average of $179.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

