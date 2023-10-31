Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,058 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $337.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.31. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

