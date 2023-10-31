Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MBLY. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of MBLY opened at $33.82 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth approximately $376,915,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 37.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319,071 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after buying an additional 2,243,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

