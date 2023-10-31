Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 446.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 132,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 2.4 %

NGVC opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $274.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.93. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $281.79 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

