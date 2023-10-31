Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 39.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Novanta by 85.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Novanta by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.63.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

