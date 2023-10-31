NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.2% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $411.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

