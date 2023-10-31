NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lowered by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $411.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

