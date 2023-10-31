OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $105,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III bought 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,352.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of OCFC opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

