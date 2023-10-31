Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

OTIS stock opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $91.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

