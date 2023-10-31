Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $151.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $117.95 and a twelve month high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.