Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 805 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $411.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.88 and a 200-day moving average of $405.33. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

