Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Paysafe worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 501.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.95.

Paysafe Stock Performance

NYSE PSFE opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $566.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.80. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.16 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Paysafe’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

