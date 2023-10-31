PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 425.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,796 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 176,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 44,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 145.46%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

