Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,636,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 74.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 43,327 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 87.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $7,662,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of PWP stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $827.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.55 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 32.12% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is presently -27.18%.

PWP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

