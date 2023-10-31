Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -259.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

