Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Privium Fund Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $337.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.31. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

