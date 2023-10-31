Raymond James & Associates Buys 14,639 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after buying an additional 649,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,778,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,195,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $346,072.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,651. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.47.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

