Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after acquiring an additional 916,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,080,000 after acquiring an additional 65,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Flex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,742,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

