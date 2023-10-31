Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Rayonier by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Rayonier by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.9 %

RYN stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.27%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

