Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AutoNation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in AutoNation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.72 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 55.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.