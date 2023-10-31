Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 61,242 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,171,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 61,242 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,420,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $337.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.31. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.