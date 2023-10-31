Selway Asset Management Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

